FRANKFURT Feb 3 European insurers must use the
time gained through the European Central Bank's quantitative
easing (QE) to prepare for an inevitable market correction, the
EU's insurance watchdog said on Tuesday.
"QE will delay a correction but it is not going to eliminate
the emerging correction," said Carlos Montalvo, executive
director at the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions
Authority (EIOPA).
"It gives you a little bit more time (to prepare); use it
wisely," he told a Standard & Poor's insurance conference.
Excess liquidity was leading to a massive underpricing of
risk and insurers needed to make sure they were properly
assessing and monitoring risks in their investment portfolios,
Montalvo said.
The ECB programme to print money to buy euro zone government
bonds is to begin in March and is already pushing debt and
equity prices to diverge sharply from levels justified by
underlying economic trends.
Insurers, who invest heavily in government debt and other
safe assets, complain they are unable to earn sufficient returns
with interest rates close to zero or even negative.
Insurers are also coming under pressure from politicians who
hope the sector can play a larger role in spurring the economy,
particularly through infrastructure investments.
Investments in roads, pipelines or wind parks can create the
stable, predictable income that insurers need to meet
obligations to policy holders over the long term. Big insurers
such as Allianz, Axa and Ergo
have pumped billions of dollars into them.
But Montalvo said many small insurers did not have the
capability to properly assess the risks involved.
"My fear is that the more peer pressure there is to jump in
that boat, the less due diligence (insurers will do)," he told
Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.
The industry has previously accused EIOPA of being too
restrictive in its rules on infrastructure investing by
demanding capital safety buffers that the industry says are
unreasonably high.
EIOPA is working to develop criteria and options for a high
quality category of securitisation that would help companies,
including smaller insurers, to understand the underlying risk of
infrastructure investments, Montalvo said, adding that he hoped
to have proposals ready by September.
"There is a clear role for insurers here and the business
model allows for that, but you have to do it right."
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Andrew Roche)