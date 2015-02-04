FRANKFURT Feb 4 The EU's insurance watchdog
wants to help insurers make safe investments in infrastructure
projects as politicians encourage them to invest to help boost
Europe's struggling economy.
Europe's politicians see insurers' 8.5 trillion euros ($9.7
trillion) of assets under management as a potential source of
funding for building roads, bridges, power grids, hospitals or
schools that would spur jobs growth while minimising the hit to
strained public sector budgets.
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
(EIOPA) on Wednesday said it was starting work on a "more
granular treatment" of infrastructure investments.
"A sound and prudent treatment of insurer's investment in
infrastructure projects... ultimately will benefit policyholders
and the whole European economy," EIOPA said in a statement.
Insurers see infrastructure as providing potentially better
returns than the near-zero interest rates now available on
government bonds in which they mainly invest.
EIOPA, whose job is to protect policy holders, said it would
bring together officials from government, insurance,
infrastructure funds, asset management and academics in a
roundtable discussion to flesh out ideas.
The watchdog said it planned to:
- develop a definition of infrastructure investments that
offer predictable long-term cash-flows and whose risks can be
properly identified and managed by insurers.
- explore possible criteria for a new class of long-term,
high quality infrastructure assets, such as standardization and
transparency.
- analyse the prudential treatment of the infrastructure
investment risks within Solvency II, the set of risk capital
rules for the insurance sector due to take effect in 2016.
Industry lobby Insurance Europe on Wednesday said that
further changes to Solvency II were needed for insurers to be
able to make long-term investments, including infrastructure.
"With this in mind, we welcome the renewed focus and
interest generated by the investment plan and the news that
concrete work will now begin on this issue," said Insurance
Europe deputy director Olav Jones.
Big insurers such as Allianz, Axa and
Ergo have already pumped billions of dollars into
infrastructure projects but many smaller insurers lack the
sophistication needed to evaluate the risks.
"My fear is that the more peer pressure there is to jump in
that boat, the less due diligence (insurers will do)," EIOPA
Executive Director Carlos Montalvo told Reuters on the sidelines
of a conference on Tuesday, adding that he hoped to have the
regulator's proposals ready by September.
($1 = 0.8731 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins and
Elaine Hardcastle)