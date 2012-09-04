* New high mark of $480 bln at June 30
* New capital accounts for 20 pct of gains
* Valuations rising closer to book value
Sept 4 Reinsurers worldwide had $480 billion in
capital available at the end of June, up 5 percent from the end
of 2011 as the industry posted smaller disaster losses and
charged higher prices in some areas, brokerage Aon Benfield said
on Tuesday.
The figure represents a record for the Aon Benfield
Aggregate, the firm's semi-annual review of market capacity.
Many reinsurance companies expected sharp, across-the-board
price increases this year after 2011's record-breaking losses in
excess of $100 billion, but an influx of capital has kept a lid
on pricing for the most part.
Aon Benfield, a unit of Aon Plc and the world's
largest reinsurance broker, said newly entered capital
represented about 20 percent of the total increase this year.
A number of new companies backed by hedge funds have entered
the market in recent months. Sales of catastrophe bonds, which
let insurers transfer risk to capital markets, have also hit new
records.
Key components of the increase, Aon said, were higher
premiums related to price increases for certain kinds of
coverage in parts of the world affected by disasters last year,
as well as underwriting profits as disaster losses declined.
One positive sign for reinsurers in the report is that
valuations are rising. They have been depressed since the
financial crisis, with many companies trading at more than a 20
percent discount to book value.
But in most cases they are up this year, as the industry
average creeps closer to book value and a third of the companies
in the aggregate exceed it.
Separately on Tuesday, two ratings agencies weighed in on
the health of the sector.
Moody's Investor Services maintained a stable outlook for
the industry, a view on expected credit conditions over the next
12 to 18 months. The agency said growing capital and rising
prices could be offset by a single large disaster or further
declines in the economy.
A.M. Best, the ratings agency that focuses on the insurance
industry, also released its annual market review, ranking
reinsurers by gross premiums written.
The top five remained unchanged, with 50 percent of the
global market: Munich Re, Swiss Re,
Hannover Re, Berkshire Hathaway and Lloyd's
of London. In the broader top 10, China Re and Korean
Re cracked the ranks, displacing two western underwriters -
Everest Re and Transatlantic Re.
"These Asian reinsurers have benefited from the growth in
their respective domestic markets, as well as improving
penetration abroad," A.M. Best said in the report.