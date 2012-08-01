LONDON Aug 1 A 126-year old British law
allowing insurers to reclaim some riot-related losses from the
police makes it too easy to avoid paying and needs to be
tightened up, the country's insurance industry lobby said on
Wednesday.
The police turned down over half of the claims submitted to
them by insurers after last August's riots, when three nights of
looting and arson in several British cities cost the insurance
industry 200 million pounds ($311.77 million), the Association
of British Insurers said.
"The Riot Damages Act is crucial in providing financial
compensation to victims of riots who do not have property
insurance or are underinsured, but the current lack of a
standard approach has caused unacceptable delays and confusion,"
said Aidan Kerr, the ABI's head of property.
The 1886 law allows uninsured businesses and households
affected by riots, as well as insurers facing riot-related
claims from their customers, to seek partial compensation from
the police.
The act only covers property damage, with insurers retaining
liability for other claims such as business interruption costs.
The ABI said a clear, modern definition of a riot needed to
be inserted into the legislation, as police had in some cases
turned down claims on the grounds that the event that triggered
the loss did not constitute a riot.
The act defines a riot as more than 12 people "riotously and
tumultuously assembled".