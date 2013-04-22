April 22 More than 90 percent of the insurance
claims lodged in New York and New Jersey in the wake of
Superstorm Sandy have been settled, the Insurance Information
Institute said on Monday.
All totaled, the industry trade group said, Sandy will end
up having generated $18.8 billion in claims, making it the
third-costliest storm in U.S. history. Only the hurricanes
Katrina and Andrew caused more damage, when adjusted for
inflation to 2012 dollars.
In the early days after the storm, there had been some
thought that Sandy would ultimately surpass 1992's Andrew in
terms of losses, but in the final calculations the difference
between the two remained substantial.
More than half of the 1.5 million Sandy-related claims were
in New York and New Jersey, the III said, with about 73 percent
of the total number from homeowners and the rest car and
business owners.
But business owners will end up representing almost half of
the actual money paid out, the group said, since they generally
have higher property values.
The claims and dollar figures exclude flood damage, which is
insured by the federal government's National Flood Insurance
Program. Those claims on their own are expected to be in the
billions of dollars.