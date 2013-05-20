May 20 New York's top financial regulator has
sent subpoenas to several firms seeking information on
investments that guarantee steady payments to hundreds of
thousands of retirees and other consumers, the Wall Street
Journal said on Monday, citing people familiar with the inquiry.
The New York Department of Financial Services has sought
information from Apollo Global Management, Guggenheim
Partners and Harbinger Group Inc on investments that
back so-called fixed annuities, the Journal said.
As more investment firms acquiring or becoming involved with
insurance companies the regulator is concerned that insurers are
making potentially risky bets with some of the money needed to
fulfill contracts that many customers depend on to supplement
their Social Security payments and other retirement savings, the
paper said.
An Apollo spokesman told the Journal that the firm "looks
forward" to providing information to the New York regulator.()
A Guggenheim spokesman told the paper that the firm welcomed
the inquiry and that it would highlight the benefits of its
significant and long-term investments in insurance companies
over decades. Harbinger declined to comment to the Journal.
Guggenheim's spokesman Thomas Mulligan said he had no
comment to make on the Journal report when contacted by Reuters.
Apollo and Harbinger could not immediately be reached for
comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.