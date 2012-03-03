* Eqecat says chance of 'significant losses'
* String of tornadoes follows last year's devastation
* Some insurers reconsidering their risks
BOSTON, March 2 Less than a year after a
series of tornadoes caused some of the worse insured losses in
U.S. history, the insurance industry is likely facing
substantial costs again after storms killed at least 33 people
on Friday.
Friday's system has already been compared to the "Super
Outbreak" of April 1974, one of the largest and most violent
ever recorded in the United States, as well as to a devastating
outbreak last April. In total more than 46 people have died this
week from violent storms.
Actual loss projections were not yet available early
Saturday, and it could be days before anyone hazards a guess.
But catastrophe modeling company Eqecat said late Friday that
this year's storm season is already running nearly 30 percent
higher than the average of recent years.
"After a relatively benign February, the 2012 Severe
Convective Storm season in the United States has brought damage
and possible significant losses" already, Eqecat said in a
report.
Until last year, tornados were not usually considered one of
the larger risks for the insurance industry from a loss
perspective. It was rare, in fact, for a series of tornados to
cause $1 billion in losses.
But 2011 broke the mold, with outbreaks in April and May
that shattered records. The Insurance Information Institute has
said that, if it were taken as a whole, the spring 2011 tornado
season would rank as the fourth-costliest disaster for insured
losses in U.S. history.
Allstate, the largest publicly traded home and auto
insurer in the United States, lost about $2 billion in April and
May of last year, roughly what it lost in all of 2010 from
natural disasters. Travelers also lost more than $1
billion on the storms.
In total, tornados caused $26 billion in economic losses in
the country last year, more than $10 billion greater than the
previous record. (Economic losses are always greater than
insured losses because they include all costs regardless of
whether there was insurance cover).
All of that damage is one reason insurers have reported
property insurance rates are rising steadily for the first time
in years, as losses soaked up excess capacity.
Some insurers have also started to reconsider what risks
they are willing to write and where. Nationwide Mutual
, one of the country's largest property insurers, made
a major acquisition last September in part to diversify and
reduce concentration in storm-racked regions.
The industry was already on edge, as meteorologists at
AccuWeather warned in February that tornado activity could be
above normal this year as well.