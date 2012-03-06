March 5 Deadly tornadoes that hit some
parts of the United States last week caused up to $2 billion in
insured losses, disaster modeling firm EQECAT said on Monday.
Insured losses ranged from $1 billion to $2 billion, EQECAT
said, adding that the numbers were not final.
Over 150 tornadoes touched down between Feb 28 and March 3,
according to a preliminary count, with the majority in
Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, and Alabama, it said.
Friday's thunderstorms, which generated more tornadoes in
one day than usually hit in all of March, killed at least 39
people over a stretch of more than 1,000 miles.
EQECAT has warned the industry faces a risk of "significant"
tornado losses this year.
The 2011 tornado season was by far the worst in insurance
industry history, with losses of around $26 billion. That was
$10 billion greater than the previous record.