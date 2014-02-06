FRANKFURT Feb 6 Germany's insurers may need to build up more than 10 billion euros ($13.5 billion) in extra regulatory capital by 2016 to meet requirements under new European risk rules known as Solvency II, the country's top insurance regulator said.

"It could be a double-digit billion euro amount," Felix Hufeld, head of insurance supervision at financial watchdog Bafin, told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview on Thursday.

Insurers around Europe are readying themselves for the Solvency II rules, which aim to improve protection for policy holders by requiring insurers to more accurately match capital safety buffers with the risks on their books. The rules come into force throughout the European Union on Jan. 1, 2016.

Big insurers like Allianz, Axa or Generali are well prepared for the rules, which require vast technical improvements in assessing and reserving for risks, but many smaller insurers are struggling to cope.

Hufeld said late last year that some German insurers may fail after the rules are introduced. On Thursday, however, Hufeld said he believed that no German insurer was poorly prepared for Solvency II.

Bafin plans to ask Germany's life insurers to do an "as if" calculation this summer to see how well they would comply with the Solvency II rules, which would give the watchdog better insight into any regulatory capital shortfall.

"That doesn't mean that insurers must fulfil the solvency requirements already in 2014 or 2015 but we do need to be clear about where we stand," Hufeld said.

Bafin supervises more than 90 life insurers, many of whom are caught in a bind between current low capital market interest rates and the much higher interest rates they must pay on savings policies sold long ago.

The watchdog's job was to protect policy holders as well as it can, rather than preventing life insurers from going out of business, Hufeld told the paper.

"An exit from the market must be possible, also for life insurers," he said. ($1 = 0.7390 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Thomas Atkins)