FRANKFURT Feb 6 Germany's insurers may need to
build up more than 10 billion euros ($13.5 billion) in extra
regulatory capital by 2016 to meet requirements under new
European risk rules known as Solvency II, the country's top
insurance regulator said.
"It could be a double-digit billion euro amount," Felix
Hufeld, head of insurance supervision at financial watchdog
Bafin, told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview on Thursday.
Insurers around Europe are readying themselves for the
Solvency II rules, which aim to improve protection for policy
holders by requiring insurers to more accurately match capital
safety buffers with the risks on their books. The rules come
into force throughout the European Union on Jan. 1, 2016.
Big insurers like Allianz, Axa or
Generali are well prepared for the rules, which
require vast technical improvements in assessing and reserving
for risks, but many smaller insurers are struggling to cope.
Hufeld said late last year that some German insurers may
fail after the rules are introduced. On
Thursday, however, Hufeld said he believed that no German
insurer was poorly prepared for Solvency II.
Bafin plans to ask Germany's life insurers to do an "as if"
calculation this summer to see how well they would comply with
the Solvency II rules, which would give the watchdog better
insight into any regulatory capital shortfall.
"That doesn't mean that insurers must fulfil the solvency
requirements already in 2014 or 2015 but we do need to be clear
about where we stand," Hufeld said.
Bafin supervises more than 90 life insurers, many of whom
are caught in a bind between current low capital market interest
rates and the much higher interest rates they must pay on
savings policies sold long ago.
The watchdog's job was to protect policy holders as well as
it can, rather than preventing life insurers from going out of
business, Hufeld told the paper.
"An exit from the market must be possible, also for life
insurers," he said.
