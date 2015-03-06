BRIEF-Tamburi Investment Partners Q1 net profit up at EUR 18.5 million
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 18.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
LONDON, March 6 Insurers are likely to face claims of at least $1 billion due to bad weather in the United States in February, according to a report from reinsurance broker Aon Benfield.
Five separate periods of heavy snow, freezing rain and ice hit different U.S. regions during the month, killing 72 people, Aon Benfield said in its monthly Global Catastrophe Recap report.
"Early estimates suggest aggregated economic losses from the events will be in the low-digit billions of dollars, with insured losses likely to exceed $1 billion," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Steve Slater)
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 18.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
BARI, Italy, May 11 Italy's economy minister sought to reassure his U.S. counterpart about the state of Italian banks on Thursday, telling him he expected the lenders' bad loans to fall "quite rapidly", an Italian official said.