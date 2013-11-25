LONDON Nov 25 Britain's financial watchdog is
investigating whether people are being duped into buying
inappropriate insurance policies by price-comparison websites.
Sites such as Gocompare.com, part-owned by insurer Esure
, and Moneysupermarket.com have come to
dominate personal finance in Britain.
Though the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) supports the
concept behind such websites, it said on Monday that it wants to
be sure the rapid growth in their popularity "has not come at
the expense of transparency and fairness" and it has launched a
review of 14 websites and some insurers, representing 90 percent
of the market.
"We want to get to a place where consumers that use these
sites buy with the confidence knowing that they have all the
relevant facts," Clive Adamson, the FCA's director of
supervision said.
The regulator said its concerns centre on an "expectation
gap", whereby people buy policies because the site suggests they
are the best value for money only to discover when making a
claim that the cover was not as comprehensive as they had
thought.
"We've all used a price-comparison website, so we know how
simple they make buying motor, travel or home insurance. We
don't want to lose that convenience," Adamson said.
"But we do need to ask the question, does cheapest equal
best?"
The review will focus on the most popular insurance products
bought through price-comparison sites, namely motor, travel and
home insurance.