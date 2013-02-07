* Pressure to keep investment returns above 3 percent
* Diversification is at early stage; small part of
portfolios
* Loan moves could offset part of banks' deleveraging
By Christian Plumb
PARIS, Feb 7 European insurers and asset
managers are taking on more risk to boost investment returns by
lending to big-ticket infrastructure projects, companies and
property developers where banks might no longer be able to
provide.
The diversification, starting from a small base, stretches
from France, where BNP Paribas Investment Partners
recently launched its third corporate debt fund for insurers in
a year, to northern Europe, where Swiss Re is to
invest $500 million in senior debt issued by northern European
infrastructure projects.
In the UK Legal & General's asset management arm
completed a 121 million-pound ($190 million) loan deal last year
with student housing specialist Unite Group, while in France
Europe's second-biggest insurer AXA is now teaming up with
Societe Generale to lend to small- to mid-sized
companies.
"We are re-opening some boxes that have been closed since
2008 in the crisis," said Laurent Clamagirand, who oversees a
500 billion euro ($676 billion) portfolio as AXA's chief
investment officer. "The frontier of our risk appetite has
constantly evolved."
Over time AXA is likely to boost investments in corporate,
infrastructure and other types of debt to between 10 and 20
percent of its 40 billion euros of yearly investments from all
but zero as recently as five years ago.
Life insurers' diversification into lending reflects the
pressure to maintain returns in markets such as France above 3
percent, even as yields on many securities have dipped far below
that, to match longer term commitments on some of their
policies, especially those carrying guarantees on returns.
With banks cutting back on lending to meet the banking
industry's Basel III rules on capital adequacy rules, the
insurers could step in at the margins to meet some of the demand
for credit.
But moving into lending is risky. The assets underlying the
loans are less liquid and harder to analyse than the sovereign
and corporate bonds which are the traditional mainstay of
insurers' investments.
"I think it's fair to say that we are concerned that all
insurance companies do not necessarily have the expertise to
invest in these asset classes and as such they may be left with
the lowest quality assets," said Benjamin Serra, a Paris-based
financial institutions analyst at credit ratings agency Moody's.
However, the approach of new Solvency II capital adequacy
rules for European Union insurers aimed at reducing the risks of
failure for policyholders may be contributing to the shift into
less-liquid but potentially higher-yielding assets.
In preparation for the Solvency II regime many insurers have
already moved out of share investments in favour of corporate
bonds and other fixed income assets. But the increased demand
from insurers and others has already pushed yields on such
assets lower, forcing insurers to look for higher returns in
other areas.
At the same time, a delay in the implementation of Solvency
II has slipped until 2016 or 2017, with many insurers lobbying
to loosen its treatment of investments such as infrastructure
loans, with politicians eager not to kill an emerging source of
credit at a time when banks are clamping down on lending.
"WE'RE NOT A BANK"
Typically the French unit of Europe's largest insurer
Allianz, which has an 80 billion-euro fund as part of
its parent's 400 billion-euro portfolio, is taking a tentative
approach, at least with regard to corporate loans.
At the same time it has been increasing its bet on areas
like commercial real estate where some recent loans are yielding
1.5 to 2 percentage points more than the equivalent French
sovereign bonds. Allianz's French unit made 450 million euros of
such loans last year and expects more in 2013.
"I think you can lose a lot of money lending to the wrong
person," said Peter Etzenbach, chief investment officer for
Allianz France. "We're not a bank, we don't ever want to be a
bank, so we need to find a way where we feel comfortable with
the risks we take."
Another potential area is infrastructure lending, where the
group has hired a team to vet investments and expects to
announce its first deal in 2013.
"The volumes could be significant," he said. "We could
easily, just the French balance sheet, have a billion of it in a
given year."
Insurers and fund managers say the risks are capped because
the investments are proportionately small and because their
long-term nature matches their long-term payout obligations even
if such investments are frequently illiquid.
"Such products are less liquid than stocks and bonds and
there is no obligation to mark to market, which is to insurers'
advantage," said Philippe Forni, chief executive of Camgestion,
a fund manager which works with BNP Paribas Investment Partners
in managing insurers' portfolios.
"Even so, the risk that I see is that if all insurers try to
adopt this kind of approach at the same time, there's the risk
of a bubble."
BUZZ
BNP Paribas's asset management arm has created three
different funds targeted at insurers seeking access to corporate
debt as an asset class and is also working on a dedicated
mandate for a big European insurer.
The team has boosted assets under management by 700 million
euros to 1.7 billion, with another fund just gearing up and
likely to raise over 100 million investing in both European and
U.S. loans on behalf of insurers in countries including Belgium,
Italy and Switzerland.
"What our insurance clients tell us is that there is an
enormous amount of buzz right now (around alternative
investments)," said Anne Dille-Weibel, head of institutional
sales, banks and insurance, at BNP Paribas Investment Partners.