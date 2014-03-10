By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, March 10 British pension providers will
do more to ensure customers get the best deal when they retire
by providing advice and helping them shop around for annuities,
the insurance industry's trade body pledged on Monday.
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said it was acting
in response to a report last month by the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA), a UK watchdog, which called the annuity market
"disorderly" and criticised insurers for making excessive
profits.
The report found that four out of five people would be
better off by shopping around for an annuity, though 60 percent
stuck with the insurance company with which they had built up
their pot.
"It is critical to make sure savers have all the appropriate
information they need easily to hand to make the best possible
choice at retirement," said Otto Thoresen, the ABI's director
general, in a statement. "This means changing the retirement
process so that shopping around and providing medical
information is built into it."
The ABI, whose annuity-offering members include the likes of
Aviva, Standard Life and Legal & General,
said pension providers will have to ask all their customers for
information about their health and lifestyle so as to help those
eligible to get an enhanced rate, an option many are unaware of.
Providers will also give savers a comparison of annuity
quotes and will have a conversation with those approaching
retirement that would include a "high-level overview of
alternatives to annuities", the ABI said.
The industry body said its members would start implementing
the changes now, with a target for completion by summer 2015.
Ros Altmann, a pensions campaigner and former government
adviser, welcomed the reforms but said savers needed independent
financial advice.
"Offering ... a conversation with an in-house team won't be
enough unless there are proper protections in place. Customers
need unbiased, effective communications," Altmann said.
The ABI also called on George Osborne, the British finance
minister, to announce a relaxation of the rules around small
pension pots in next week's budget so savers with less than
10,000 pounds ($16,700) can take their money in cash.
That option is only available to those with pension pots of
less than 2,000 pounds, while those with more must buy a
lifetime annuity offering a very low income.