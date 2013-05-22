By Jonathan Gould
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT May 22 Regulators are expected to go
easy on the life insurance industry in the wake of a study by EU
insurance watchdog EIOPA on long-term savings guarantees made to
life insurance policy holders, credit rating agency Moody's
said.
Insurance products with guaranteed returns are popular
particularly in Germany and the Netherlands but insurers have
said rules proposed by the European Insurance and Occupational
Pensions Authority (EIOPA) were flawed and needed re-drafting.
EIOPA is studying options for determining how much capital
insurers must hold to meet the guaranteed returns to policy
holders years - sometimes decades - into the future, and plans
to publish its results next month.
On Wednesday, Moody's predicted insurers would ultimately
get relatively generous treatment, partly because politicians
had recognised that punitive rules would place a heavier capital
burden on insurers selling guaranteed products and also because
Europe wanted insurers to be able to finance the wider economy.
"We expect an outcome that will be relatively less
disruptive to the industry," Moody's Senior Credit Officer
Dominic Simpson said of the long-term guarantee debate which has
been a major sticking point in finalising a bigger package of
risk-capital rules for insurers known as Solvency II.
Solvency II is expected to take effect in 2016 following a
series of delays. Policy officials indicated rising hopes this
week that the rules could be finalised and passed into EU law
before European Parliamentary elections in June, 2014.
The volatility of insurers' regulatory capital cushions
under Solvency II could make investors in the sector skittish
and prompt regulators to intervene more frequently than in the
past, Moody's warned.
Life insurers are suffering from low interest rates, caught
in a bind between the relatively high guarantees they gave to
their customers in the past and the low yields they can earn on
their investments in safe government bonds now.
"A product with a guaranteed return and a low interest rate
environment is a difficult combination at the moment," Simpson
said.
EIOPA's study will be taken into account by the European
Commission and Europe's politicians in setting the final rules.
Small, stand-alone life insurers will be particularly
affected by the outcome of the long-term guarantee discussion,
Moody's said.
Big insurers like Aegon, Allianz, Axa
, Generali, ING, Munich Re
and Zurich will see relatively less impact
because they benefit from their business diversification,
Moody's said.
British annuity writers like Legal & General and
Prudential have products that share risk with policy
holders and also benefit from having diversified business,
Moody's added.
For the Moody's press release, which links to the agency's
Internet site, please click on: