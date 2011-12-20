LONDON Dec 20 European insurers' prospects deteriorated in the second half of 2011, weighed by a worsening sovereign debt crisis, a slowing economy, and persistently low interest rates, the industry's pan-European regulator said on Tuesday.

"Sovereign risk and the lack of a comprehensive political response to the sovereign crisis are the main sources of risk" facing insurers in 2012, EIOPA said in a twice-yearly overview of the industry.

"If policy responses remain unconvincing to financial market participants, the European insurance and occupational pension sectors could be severely and adversely affected."

European insurance stocks have slumped 16 percent since the start of the year, reflecting fears the sector could be forced to raise capital to make good sharp falls in the value of its holdings of distressed European government debt.

EIOPA also said 8 insurers from a sample of 82 fell below the minimum regulatory capital requirement in a stress test to see how the sector would cope with a prolonged period of low interest rates. EIOPA did not identify the companies involved.

Low interest rates weigh on insurers' investment returns, eroding profits, with companies that provide minimum guaranteed payouts to their customers most severely affected.

EIOPA had already identified the sovereign debt crisis, triggered by fears critically-indebted eurozone countries may be unable to repay what they owe, as the main risk facing the insurance sector in an earlier report in July.