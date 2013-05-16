(Corrects spelling of Thoresen)
LONDON May 16 Britain's insurers will continue
to cover homes at risk of flooding under a government-backed
agreement after it expires at the end of June, allowing them
more time to hammer out a new deal.
Otto Thoresen, director general of the Association of
British Insurers (ABI), whose members account for about 90
percent of premiums in the UK market, said on Thursday a new
deal was imminent but important issues were still unresolved.
"No deal has been reached but negotiations are advanced and
we will bring negotiations to a conclusion as soon as
practicable," he said.
The owners of about 200,000 British homes at risk of
flooding can only afford insurance because of the current
arrangement, under which insurers cover them at a loss in return
for a government pledge to boost spending on flood defences.
The ABI is pushing for a new accord that would introduce a
cap on premiums for homes in areas at risk and an industry levy
that would effectively recoup the lost premium revenue from
customers in less risky areas.
One sticking point is government reluctance to provide an
overdraft facility to fund the scheme in the event of a major
flood before the scheme has accumulated enough money from
premiums to make it self-sufficient.
Britain has been hit by several severe floods over the past
ten years, with one in the summer of 2007 costing insurers about
3 billion pounds ($4.57 billion).
British insurers, which include blue-chip companies
including Aviva, RSA and Legal & General
, paid out around 1 billion pounds in 2012, a year of
record rainfall.
($1 = 0.6568 British pounds)
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)