FRANKFURT Feb 9 The EU's insurance watchdog expects little further impact on the bloc's insurers from their holdings of Greek sovereign bonds, the chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) said on Thursday.

Insurers took substantial writedowns on their Greek sovereign bond holdings in 2011 in expectation of bond losses on the part of the private sector creditors negotiating with Greece on its debt, Gabriel Bernardino told a journalist briefing.

"I don't think there will be other, more difficult consequences for the time being in relation to the insurance sector," he said.

Greek insurers themselves had a higher level of exposure to their own sovereign, as is normal for insurers in any country, but the authorities were taking care of the situation.

"Things are under control," Bernardino said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)