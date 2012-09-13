* Register to complie details of known fraudsters - ABI
* Insurers detect 139,000 bogus claims in 2011, up 5 pct -
ABI
LONDON, Sept 13 British insurers on Thursday
launched a register of insurance fraudsters after calculating
that bogus claims rose 5 percent last year, adding 50 pounds
($80.50) to the average policyholder's bill.
The register is designed to help insurers identify
fraudulent claims, easing a financial burden that has weighed on
the industry's profits, the Association of British Insurers
said.
"The register will make it easier for insurers to prevent
fraud by making details of known fraudsters available to
insurers through a secure protocol," said Richard Davies of the
ABI's Financial Crime Committee.
"Those that defraud insurers and their honest customers face
real and tangible consequences for their actions."
Insurers detected 139,000 bogus claims in 2011, saving
themselves almost 1 billion pounds of payouts, according to the
ABI.
Fraudulent motor insurance claims were the most costly,
accounting for more than half the savings. British motor
insurers say a steady rise in spurious or fraudulent claims has
been a factor behind their suffering an underwriting loss every
year since 1994.
According to the Insurance Fraud Bureau, an industry-funded
body set up in 2006 to investigate dishonest claims, undetected
fraud costs British insurers 2.1 billion pounds a year.
ABI members also pay for a 35-man police squad dedicated to
tackling insurance fraud. The unit, which launched in January
this year, costs the industry about 2.9 million pounds a year.
Britain's biggest home and motor insurers include Royal Bank
of Scotland, Aviva, RSA, and Legal &
General.