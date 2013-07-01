June 30 New York's financial regulator has asked
Lloyd's Banking Group Plc and Swiss RE AG
for details about dealings linked to Iran as part of a probe
into 20 non-U.S. reinsurance firms, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
Citing a copy of the letter, the newspaper said Benjamin
Lawsky, superintendent of New York's Department of Financial
Services, had written to the reinsurance firms asking for
details about their business with people or entities linked to
Iran after finding evidence that at least three firms insured
shipments to Iran.
Lloyd's and Swiss RE were not immediately available comment
outside regular business hours.
The United States and the European Union imposed sanctions
on Iran last year that include restrictions on insuring
shipments. The measures are aimed at making it hard for Iran to
sell oil, and limit funds to its nuclear programme which
countries in the West believe is being used to develop weapons.
Iran says the programme is purely for civilian purposes.