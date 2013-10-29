NEW YORK Oct 29 Health stocks continue to head
the market, but the latest leg of the rally has come without the
help of a group that led the charge for most of the year: health
insurers.
Technical glitches that have hampered enrollment under the
Affordable Care Act, uncertainty over the tax implications
associated with plan premiums and cuts in government funding for
private Medicare plans have clouded the outlook for the five
managed care providers in the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
. They are UnitedHealth Group Inc, Cigna Corp
, Aetna Inc, Humana Inc and WellPoint Inc
.
In the latest problem to hit the troubled federal health
insurance website, the data center critical for allowing
uninsured Americans to buy health coverage under President
Barack Obama's healthcare law went down on Sunday, temporarily
halting online enrollment for all 50 states.
"The insurers are not able to provide predictions, their
outlook and other things to solve the uncertainty because they
themselves don't know what the business condition is going to
look like," said Bill Barker, senior portfolio analyst at Motley
Fool Asset Management in Alexandria, Virginia.
Another setback came Tuesday, when Aetna posted a quarterly
profit that missed Wall Street estimates, and it declined to
provide a specific forecast for 2014 earnings, driving its
shares 1.7 percent lower . That
added to a confusing picture of the health insurance landscape
provided recently by rivals WellPoint and UnitedHealth.
"It's the largest change that our industry has gone through
in history ... and we are only three weeks in," WellPoint Chief
Financial Officer Wayne DeVeydt said in an interview.
"We think we have a responsibility to our shareholders to
tell them what we know when we know it and if we don't know
something, as frustrating as it is for them, and we understand
that," DeVeydt said.
"We plan to tell them the (enrollment) data as we get it.
It's challenging to provide more concrete guidance for next year
until we see how the exchanges roll out."
Since the middle of September, the shares of the five big
insurers have posted an average decline of more than 9 percent.
Meanwhile, the S&P health sector index has risen 3.5
percent in the same period.
Those five had logged an average year-to-date gain of 47
percent, more than 18 percentage points ahead of the broader
health sector, and more than twice the full S&P's gain up to
that point, which then stood at 19 percent for the year.
Helping fuel the rally were expectations that the launch of
the mandatory individual enrollment period under the Affordable
Care Act, or Obamacare, would bolster their customer rolls.
But in a matter of days in mid-September, investors pulled
back from the stocks as chatter grew about technical glitches
with the federal government's online insurance marketplace, and
word came that some big employers were shifting at least some of
their workers and retirees to the exchanges.
The reversal was sudden and struck all five at virtually the
same time. Over the two days from Sept. 18 and 19, the five
dropped by an average of 5.5 percent each. Cigna's 7.2 percent
drop was its largest two-day fall in nearly two years.
Volume was unusually heavy across the group, particularly in
the last hour of trading on Sept. 19 when it surged to more than
five-and-a-half times normal.
The group has not regained a solid footing since. In the
ensuing six weeks, UnitedHealth, the largest U.S. health insurer
by market value, was down 9.4 percent, Cigna 12 percent, Aetna
11.9 percent, Humana fell 8.1 percent and WellPoint 5.5 percent.
Many analysts still expect these stocks to benefit from
Obamacare over the long term, despite uncertainty about how
profitable business from the exchanges will be.
"(The) Obamacare website situation didn't help, (but) it's
time to be patient with them. Let the Obamacare rollout play
itself out," said Robert Francello, head of equity trading for
Apex Capital in San Francisco.
According to a Thomson Reuters StarMine analysis, all five
stocks now trade at substantial discounts to their intrinsic
valuations, which compares long-term profit growth rates implied
by a stock's current price with those forecast by the most
accurate analysts covering them.
By this measure, the stocks have potential upside ranging
from a low of 39 percent for UnitedHealth to as high as 72
percent for Aetna.