By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, July 10 Could it happen to us?
Tourism, manufacturing and resources companies surveying an
unpredictable world are increasingly having to consider
insurance against political risks, and the insurance industry is
gearing up to provide more cover.
The small print of a regular insurance policy of course
excludes damage resulting from war and insurrections, but given
the rise in global risks it's no surprise insurers scent a
lucrative chance to fill the gap.
Companies can buy a range of policies to protect their
factories, hotels or mines from expropriation and political
violence, typically in developing countries.
But European risks are not off the radar, particularly after
the Cyprus bank "bail in" earlier this year which forced
depositors to share rescue costs.
Kit Brownlees, a political risk specialist at insurance
brokerage Arthur J Gallagher & Co in London, said he's seen a
rise in enquiries from clients for insurance against arbitrary
increases in tax on bank accounts in the last few weeks.
"They are looking for protection against confiscation of
the assets in bank accounts, or against a punitive tax, which is
another form of confiscation," Brownlees said.
Some longer-term trends are also underpinning growth in this
opaque branch of the insurance industry.
For corporate CEOs and CFOs, showing they have taken action
to protect their assets is integral to meeting higher standards
of corporate governance, in force since the financial crisis,
and avoiding shareholder wrath.
"These decisions are taken at a very high level in the
company," said Nuria Gorog, head of credit and political risk at
Zurich Insurance Group AG, a major player in political
risk with a capacity of $150 million per transaction and cover
of up to 15 years.
Corporate compliance departments have gotten stronger, while
risk and financial officers want the full array of options to
mitigate political risk before taking an investment decision.
"This is clear and it's one reason why volumes are
increasing more now than in the past," Gorog said.
The EU is doing its bit too.
After the Cyprus bailout in March, EU finance ministers
agreed late last month on plans to salvage troubled banks that
would require depositors with more than 100,000 euros
($128,600)to share in the cost of saving a lender.
MORE RISK
"Cyprus has raised a lot of question marks," Brownlees said,
adding it was doubtful cover could be arranged. "You'd have to
be a pretty brave man to write that risk."
Hard and fast data on the size of the market is hard to come
by, but there are signs more insurers are looking to take on
political risks.
"There is more capacity arriving in the market on a regular
basis," said Isabelle Girardet, head of the Transactional Cover
Unit at Euler Hermes , adding that the market
had grown by about 10 or 20 percent over the last five years.
After dipping during the financial crisis, the volume of
newly insured values in the broader category of investment
insurance - of which political risk covers a part - rose by 20
percent last year to $94 billion, according to the Berne Union
group of trade and investment insurers.
Total exposure in investment insurance rose more than 9
percent to $219 billion in 2012, Berne Union data show.
Companies weighing up hard-to-quantify future risks will be
aware that once a threat becomes immediate, it can be nearly
impossible to find cover. "You can't insure a house that's
already on fire," as an industry saying goes.
Insurers have little appetite for taking on risks in Egypt,
for instance.
Elsewhere the supply of insurance cover available for
political risks has been growing steadily, also helped by trends
such as booming international investment in commodity extraction
and increased transactions between emerging economies. Banks are
increasingly demanding it as a condition to finance projects.
Data from Gallagher show available capacity for project
risks at around $1.7 billion per risk in July, up 3.2 percent
from the start of the year, after rising by 22 percent in 2012
and nearly 7 percent in 2011. Trade-related political risk
capacity grew by the same amount so far this year, and by double
digits in the last two years.
Some of the capacity boost comes from new entrants like Brit
Group and Lloyd's of London
syndicates, but established political risk insurers are also
taking on greater exposure, encouraged by the promise of
lucrative returns.
Political risk insurance is expensive, typically measured in
percentage terms rather than "per mill", or a tenth of a
percent, as are standard property and casualty policies.
"Downward pressure on returns at insurance companies as a
consequence of low interest rates is prompting them to plough
their money into specialties where there are better returns and
political risk has been one of the beneficiaries of that," said
broker Andrew van den Born at Willis Group Holdings Plc.
HIGH SEVERITY
Prices have been broadly stable, with increasing demand
being matched by increasing supply, brokers said.
Claims are seen as low-frequency but high-severity, so the
cost-benefit calculus can still be favourable to companies.
"Political risk claims tend to be total, as opposed to
partial, and claims in the millions or hundreds of millions of
dollars are not unusual," said Roger Schwartz at Aon Risk
Solutions.
Collectively, political risk insurers have settled roughly
$3 billion in claims since the start of the financial crisis,
compared with annual premiums of about $1.3 to $1.5 billion,
Willis estimates.
Companies or banks seeking cover for a power plant or mine
can line up very large capacities - up to $2 billion per
transaction if adding insurers like Zurich or AIG and
Lloyds syndicates together - with each insurer taking a slice of
the total.
Companies are also reviewing the vulnerability of their
global supply chains, while brokers and insurers are offering
services to help clients monitor political risks.
Brokerage Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc has partnered
with analytical firm Maplecroft to track 45 indexes of economic,
social and political variables, using satellite imagery to map
risks to company assets down to 100 meters in scale.
Talking about individual clients or specific payouts is
always taboo in the insurance industry, even more so with
political risk given the fear that governments may be more
tempted to cancel a license or expropriate a mine if they know
the foreign owner is insured.
Yet corporate interest continues to be spurred by
unpredictable high-profile cases, such as Argentina's
expropriation of Spanish oil major Repsol's 51 percent
stake in YPF, or the unrest in the Arab world.
"One takeaway from the Arab Spring is that there doesn't
have to be any overt action by the host government; political
risks can stem from 'soft' risks, such as income disparities or
food shortages," Willis's van den Born said.
"It also happened in places most people perceived as
investor-friendly."
