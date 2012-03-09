March 9 U.S. insurers, hurt by prolonged low interest rates, will re-examine their risk tolerance and capital structure this year, according to PriceWaterHouse Coopers.

As U.S. regulators keep rates low to stimulate the economy, insurers' investment income has suffered, hurting profits and margins, and pushing some to consider taking on more risk to offset the drop in earnings.

About 75 percent of insurance industry respondents in PwC's 15th Annual Global CEO survey anticipate some more change in the way they manage risk over the next 12 months, the advisory firm said in its report on top issues facing insurers in 2012.

Nearly 40 percent are planning to modify their capital structure, according to the report.

As companies reinvest cash flows at lower rates, they may be motivated to overreach in their investment decisions to maintain yields, increasing the need for strategic risk management, the report said.

Despite some deals in the sector, including Alleghany Corp's more than $3 billion deal for reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings, merger activity could be muted this year due to 'valuation gaps', which also plagued Transatlantic's sales process.

"Differences in buyers and sellers' expectations of future profitability continue to present significant challenges ... and is preventing many potential buyers and sellers from consummating a deal," the report said.

The gap, together with a lack of willing sellers, is causing buyers to look at alternative uses for capital, including loss portfolio transfers and stock buybacks, PwC said.