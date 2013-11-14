FRANKFURT Nov 14 Insurers will invest less in real estate and infrastructure assets due to a set of new capital rules for insurers aimed at keeping policyholders safe, a senior executive at a leading European provider said on Thursday.

"Such assets classes are at a disadvantage (due to the Solvency II regime) and insurers will invest less in them," Maximilian Zimmerer, Allianz's board member responsible for the insurer's investment strategy told a journalist briefing.

He added that insurers could cope with Solvency II regulations taking effect in 2016 and that it will not prompt Allianz to make any big adjustments to its investment policy. (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; writing by Arno Schuetze, editing by Christiaan Hetzner)