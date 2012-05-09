* Raises AIG to "buy" from "neutral"
* Upgrades AIG on signs of progress at property insurance
unit
* Cuts ACE to "neutral" from "buy"
* Removes ACE from Americas conviction buy list
May 9 Goldman Sachs upgraded American
International Group to "buy" from "neutral," citing
early signs of progress at its global property insurance unit.
Chartis, the largest unit of AIG, returned to profitability
in the fourth quarter. It earned $1 billion in the first
quarter, compared with a loss of $424 million a year earlier.
Improving pricing will help Chartis' earnings, Goldman Sachs
said. "We continue to hear from the marketplace that AIG is
taking a very disciplined approach to pricing," they said.
This will boost the company's profitability in the long term
even as it is unlikely to manifest in earnings immediately, said
the analysts, including Michael Nannizzi.
Nannizzi is rated four stars by Thomson Reuters StarMine for
the accuracy of his earnings estimates on the companies he
covers.
"Near term we expect non-core asset sales to continue to
support buybacks, and longer term ... we believe progress at
Chartis will provide further upside," Goldman analysts said.
Goldman Sachs raised its price target on AIG stock to $40
from $31.
The analysts, however, downgraded insurer ACE Ltd to
"neutral" from "buy," and removed the stock from its Americas
conviction buy list.
While ACE remains a clear leader in the industry with scale
and global reach, its diversified presence limits the benefit
that better commercial pricing in the United States will
provide, Goldman analysts said.
Shares of ACE closed at $75.82 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange, while those of AIG closed at $31.70.