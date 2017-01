Reuters Market Eye - Insurers gain after the cabinet approves raising the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector.

The FDI hike to 49 percent from 26 percent had been proposed in the budget early this month.

The hike will need parliamentary approval.

The government hopes to get it passed by early next month, a senior government official tells Reuters.

Reliance Capital (RLCP.NS) gains 4.1 percent, Max India (MAXI.NS) up 0.75 percent, Bajaj Finserv (BJFS.NS) rises 0.02 percent and Exide Industries (EXID.NS) adds 0.59 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)