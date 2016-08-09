ROME, Aug 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Farmers in
Nigeria's crisis-hit northeast urgently need help to start
growing crops again, the U.N. food agency said on Tuesday,
warning that a failure to get people back on their feet could
open the door to radicalisation.
An insurgency by Boko Haram militants in Borno, Yobe and
Adamawa states disrupted fishing, farming, cattle breeding and
trade routes after violence worsened in 2012.
Government forces retook territory from the insurgents last
year, although attacks continue.
The improved situation has allowed aid agencies to reach
more of the 7 million people who need aid, including 3 million
experiencing severe food shortages.
But failure to rebuild the rural economy and boost job
opportunities could result in youth frustration and continued
violence in the region, the U.N. Food and Agriculture
Organization (FAO) said.
"If you miss the opportunity, you perpetuate the need for
food assistance. You create dependency," Dominique Burgeon,
director of FAO's emergency and rehabilitation division, told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"If you create frustration, you leave the door open to all
sorts of discontent including radicalisation and enrolment into
armed groups."
The United Nations and medical charity Medecins Sans
Frontieres warned last month that nearly 250,000 children in
Borno state alone were suffering life-threatening
malnourishment, and many were dying.
Aid agencies now have "a critical opportunity to tackle the
alarming levels of food insecurity in northeast Nigeria," Tim
Vaessen, FAO's emergency and response manager in Nigeria, said
in a statement.
FAO has already distributed seeds to some 120,000 farmers to
grow crops during the rainy season. Their harvest is expected in
September and experts hope it will provide families with enough
food for up to 10 months.
The U.N. agency now wants to reach 385,000 farmers who can
grow crops on land that can be irrigated during the current
drier weather.
Boko Haram controlled a swathe of land in northeast Nigeria
around the size of Belgium at the end of 2014, but was pushed
out by Nigerian troops, aided by soldiers from neighbouring
countries, early last year.
Some 9 million people are in need of aid across the Lake
Chad region, comprising Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon and Niger.
Late last month, U.N. humanitarian aid chief Stephen
O'Brien, told the Security Council: "What we have uncovered and
assessed is deeply, distressingly alarming, even for those of us
who have witnessed such depths of humanitarian need before."
He warned that the lean season - the period between harvests
- which puts millions in the Lake Chad region at risk of hunger
and malnutrition each year, had already begun, making the need
for aid even more urgent.
