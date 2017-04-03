Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Insys Therapeutics Inc on Monday reported a 41.6 percent decline in quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in demand for its pain drug, Subsys.
Insys said last week it would restate some financial statements after identifying errors related to accounting for some product sales allowances.
The company reported a net loss of $3.7 million or 5 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $18.1 million or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $54.9 million from $93.9 million. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)