June 12 Intact Financial Corp on Tuesday sold C$200 million ($194 million) of 30-year medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 5.16 percent notes, due June 16, 2042, were priced at 99.909 to yield 5.166 percent or 278 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the bookrunning managers of the sale.