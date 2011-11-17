(Repeating Nov. 15 item for some subscribers)
* Environment "conducive" as Europe firms sell assets
* Sees domestic takeovers, maybe international growth
* Sees C$100 mln annual savings from AXA deal
By Cameron French
TORONTO, Nov 15 Intact Financial Corp's
(IFC.TO) integration of its AXA Canada assets is going well,
and the company plans to press ahead with more domestic
acquisitions, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.
Speaking at an investor presentation in Toronto, executives
reaffirmed the C$2.6 billion acquisition of French insurer
AXA's Canadian assets should yield annual cost-savings of C$100
million ($98 million).
Chief Executive Charles Brindamour said company planned to
follow with more moves in the domestic market
"Our view is that the environment remains conducive for
consolidation in the coming four to five years," he said.
"Clearly we're interested in participating."
Intact launched the takeover in May. It is one of a number
of recent deals in which Canadian financial institutions have
purchased subsidiaries of European companies that have been
hurt by the European debt crisis and economic weakness.
Brindamour said he expected more such deals, noting that 30
percent of the Canadian property and casualty insurance market
is held by foreign-owned insurers.
"You should expect to see movement on that front," he
said.
He said Intact would also be interested in expanding
internationally and has been looking at opportunities, but no
viable targets have yet materialized.
"We were not able to put our finger on an opportunity where
earnings visibility was close enough for us to jump into these
opportunities," he said.
"I don't expect any press release withing six to nine
months on that front."
Intact is Canada's largest property and casualty insurer,
with C$6.5 billion in direct premiums written when factoring in
the AXA assets. Now independent, the company started life as
the Canadian insurance arm of Dutch financial group ING.
Its largest publicly traded Canadian rival is Fairfax
Financial (FFH.TO), which has also been active in M&A, most
recently with the purchase of a 9 percent stake in troubled
lender Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I).
Intact's shares were down 2 Canadian cents at C$58.13 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Rob Wilson)