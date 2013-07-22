July 22 Canadian property and casualty insurer Intact Financial Corp said a train crash in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, and hail storms in July will cost it C$134 million ($129 million) in its third-quarter results.

The impact on third quarter results, net of reinsurance, will be C$1.01 per share after tax, the company said on Monday.

In addition, the company said in the second quarter it would record an after-tax catastrophe loss of C$123 million, or 92 Canadian cents per share, related to flooding in Alberta.