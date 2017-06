Aug 1 Canadian property and casualty insurer Intact Financial Corp reported a 90 percent jump in operating profit for the second quarter on higher underwriting and investment income.

Net operating income rose to C$180 million ($179.6 million), or C$1.35 per share, from C$95 million, or 87 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Net investment income increased 25 percent to C$95 million due to an increase in assets, the company said.