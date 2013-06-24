June 24 Privately held Indian drugmaker Intas
Pharmaceuticals Ltd said it signed an agreement with Roche
Holding AG to sell a generic version of the Swiss
drugmaker's chemotherapy drug Xeloda.
The drug, which is set to lose patent protection at the end
of 2013, is used to treat metastatic breast and colorectal
cancer.
As part of the deal, Intas' subsidiary, Accord Healthcare
Inc, can also market Xeloda in the United States before it loses
exclusivity.
Roche will dismiss all pending litigation it had initiated
against Intas when the Indian company filed a marketing
application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the
generic version of the drug.
Intas filed for an initial public offering last week, in
which it expects to raise more than $200 million.
