Privately held Indian drugmaker Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd said it signed an agreement with Roche Holding AG ROG.VX to sell a generic version of the Swiss drugmaker's chemotherapy drug Xeloda.

The drug, which is set to lose patent protection at the end of 2013, is used to treat metastatic breast and colorectal cancer.

As part of the deal, Intas' subsidiary, Accord Healthcare Inc, can also market Xeloda in the United States before it loses exclusivity.

Roche will dismiss all pending litigation it had initiated against Intas when the Indian company filed a marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the generic version of the drug.

Intas filed for an initial public offering last week, in which it expects to raise more than $200 millio.

(Reporting by Pallavi Ail in Bangalore)