MUMBAI, April 25 Indian drugmaker Intas Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday that it is raising three billion rupees ($57 million) from private equity firm ChrysCapital ahead of its public offer.

The Ahmedabad-based company has approval from the market regulator to raise about 8 billion rupees through an initial public offer. ($1 = 52.77 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)