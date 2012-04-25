US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI, April 25 Indian drugmaker Intas Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday that it is raising three billion rupees ($57 million) from private equity firm ChrysCapital ahead of its public offer.
The Ahmedabad-based company has approval from the market regulator to raise about 8 billion rupees through an initial public offer. ($1 = 52.77 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.