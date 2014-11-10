MUMBAI Nov 10 Singapore's Temasek Holdings
has bought a 10.16 percent stake in Intas
Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held Indian drugmaker, Intas said
on Monday.
Temasek bought the stake through a secondary purchase of
shares from private equity firm ChrysCapital, according to the
statement. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Temasek, the Singapore state investor, last month agreed to
invest over $80 million to buy a stake in the operator of KFC,
Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee chains in India.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)