Oct 1 Intech Investment Management LLC, part of Janus Capital Group Inc, named Gaurav Thakur, Onur Ozyesil and Lin Zhao associates of research.

Prior to joining Intech, Thakur was a senior data scientist at Digital Signal Corp, while Ozyesil was a visiting researcher at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Zhao previously delivered interactive lectures to students of multivariable calculus.

All three hires are based at Intech's research headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)