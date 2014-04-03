BRIEF-Genmark Diagnostics Q1 preliminary revenue $12.5 mln
* Genmark achieves ce mark for its eplex® blood culture identification fungal pathogen panel
PARIS, April 3 Integragen SA : * Shares rise 10 percent on collaboration agreement with Pfizer * Agreement with Pfizer to evaluate Integragen's proprietary hepatocellular carcinoma molecular signature
April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Thursday launched an asthma inhaler that will be the first direct competition to GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair.