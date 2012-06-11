* Investment fund Sagard offers $14.05 per IntegraMed share
* Largest shareholder agrees to vote shares in favor of deal
* Shares up 20 pct premarket
June 11 Sagard Capital Partners agreed to buy
healthcare services provider IntegraMed America Inc for
$169.5 million.
The investment fund offered to pay $14.05 per IntegraMed
share, a 24 percent premium to the stock's Friday close.
IntegraMed shares, which have gained about 44 percent in
value so far this year, were up 20 percent to $13.59 before the
bell on Monday. They closed at $11.34 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
Sagard Capital, which held a 3.7 percent stake in the
company, said the deal was not subject to financing and is
expected to close no later than November.
IntegraMed America Inc's largest shareholder, with
a 27 percent stake in the company, has agreed to vote its shares
in favor of the deal.