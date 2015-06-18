June 18 Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp
raised its offer to buy Integrated Silicon Solution Inc
to about $21.25 per share, trumping Uphill Investment
Co's latest bid of $21.
Cypress's offer values Integrated Silicon at about $707
million, based on shares outstanding as of March 31. The offer
represents a 13.4 percent premium to Integrated Silicon's close
on May 13, when Cypress kicked off the bidding war.
Integrated Silicon said last week that it had struck a deal
to be bought by China's Uphill for $667 million.
