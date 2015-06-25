CORRECTED-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM - CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.
June 25 Cypress Semiconductor Corp further sweetened its offer to buy Integrated Silicon Solution Inc to $22.60 per share.
The latest offer would will be its best and final for ISSI, Cypress said in a statement late on Wednesday.
Cypress's previous bid, which was made on June 22, was for $22.25 per share.
Chinese consortium Uphill Investment Co raised its offer to buy Integrated Silicon to $23 per share on June 23. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
WASHINGTON, May 4 General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt warned the Trump administration on Thursday to avoid protectionist policies while calling on it to level the playing field for American companies with tax reform, revived export financing and improved trade agreements.