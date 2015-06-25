(Adds details, background)
June 25 The bidding war for Integrated Silicon
Solution Inc intensified with rival chipmaker Cypress
Semiconductor Corp further sweetening its offer to $22.60
per share.
However, the latest bid fell short of Chinese consortium
Uphill Investment Co's increased offer of $23 per
share.
Cypress said late on Wednesday its fresh offer will be its
"best and final" for Integrated Silicon.
Cypress's latest offer values the company at about $718
million, compared with $730.5 million offered by Uphill on June
23, based on shares outstanding as of May 1.
Cypress's previous offer on June 22 was $22.25 per share.
The deal between Integrated Silicon and Cypress has been
going through a series of ups and downs with the rivals failing
to conclude it thrice since Cypress first launched its bid in
early May, topping the consortium's initial offer of $19.25 per
share in March.
Integrated Silicon had agreed for a sweetened bid from
Uphill on June 19.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)