UPDATE 3-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds analyst comment, background on U.S. hiring)
June 23 Chinese consortium Uphill Investment Co raised its offer to buy Integrated Silicon Solution Inc to $23 per share, trumping Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp's latest bid of $22.25.
Uphill's offer values Integrated Silicon at about $730.5 million, based on shares outstanding as of May 1. The offer represents a 22.7 percent premium to Integrated Silicon's close on May 13, when Cypress kicked off the bidding war.
Integrated Silicon said on Friday it agreed to Uphill's raised offer of $699 million, or $22 per share.
Integrated Silicon also postponed a stockholders' meeting to vote on Uphill's offer to June 29 from Thursday. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds analyst comment, background on U.S. hiring)
* Has completed acquisition of IP Trade following approval by UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)