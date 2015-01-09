KUALA LUMPUR Jan 9 Tenaga Nasional Bhd
, Malaysia's biggest power group, said on Friday it was
offering 644.22 million ringgit ($181 million) to buy the
remaining shares in port operator Integrax Bhd that it
does not already own.
The offer, at 2.75 ringgit a share, represents a 19 percent
premium over Integrax's closing price of 2.31 ringgit on Friday.
Tenaga - which counts Malaysia's state investor Khazanah
as its biggest investor - is currently the largest
Integrax shareholder, with a 22.12 percent stake.
It plans to delist Integrax from the Kuala Lumpur stock
exchange if it takes control, it said in a stock exchange
filing.
Integrax owns the Lumut Port, on the west coast of
Peninsular Malaysia in the state of Perak, according to its
website.
Tenaga shares, which have risen about 20 percent over the
past year, closed down 0.28 percent lower at 14.16 ringgit on
Friday.
For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1I0JYLk
($1 = 3.5610 ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Pravin Char)