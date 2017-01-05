US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as investors digest data
* CardConnect jumps - First Data to buy company for $750 mln Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 5 International broker and risk management firm Integro Insurance Brokers appointed former American International Group Inc executive Deborah Morris as New York operations leader.
Morris will replace Esther Ro, who will relocate to the West coast, the company said.
Morris most recently served as senior vice president in New York for the American International Group. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
* Dryships inc. Receives firm commitment of $150 million senior secured credit facility from ABN Amro bank n.v. ("ABN Amro") and export-import bank of korea ("kexim")