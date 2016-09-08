BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances prices $500 mln senior notes due 2047
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
Sept 8 Broking and risk management firm Integro Insurance Brokers Ltd hired Jan Berger as managing principal to lead its Los Angeles office and its Southern California Entertainment practice.
Berger joins from events and artist management company Live Nation Entertainment Inc, where he was vice president and chief risk officer.
He has also worked with Smart & Final Stores Inc, Autodesk Inc and Homestake Mining Co. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.