Sept 8 Broking and risk management firm Integro Insurance Brokers Ltd hired Jan Berger as managing principal to lead its Los Angeles office and its Southern California Entertainment practice.

Berger joins from events and artist management company Live Nation Entertainment Inc, where he was vice president and chief risk officer.

He has also worked with Smart & Final Stores Inc, Autodesk Inc and Homestake Mining Co. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)