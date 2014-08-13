Aug 13 Avago Technologies Ltd said it
agreed to sell LSI's Axxia Networking Business to chipmaker
Intel Corp for $650 million in cash.
The Axxia business mainly includes networking and
infrastructure products for wireless networks and enterprise
gateways.
Avago bought LSI in December last year for $6.6 billion, and
has been divesting units as it seeks to counter volatility in
its main wireless business and focus on the fast-growing storage
chip market.
The company, which designs and develops analog
semiconductors and was once part of Hewlett-Packard Co,
said in May it would sell LSI's flash storage business to hard
drive maker Seagate Technology Plc for $450 million in
cash.
The companies said the deal is expected to close in the
fourth calendar quarter of 2014.
