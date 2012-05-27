May 27 Shares of computer chip maker Intel Corp
could rise as much as 50 percent over the next two
years as the company pushes into smart phones and other wireless
mobile devices, according to a report in Barron's financial
newspaper.
The growth in cloud computing -- the storage and
transmission of remote data -- should also give Intel shares a
boost as several major storage providers use Intel processors in
their servers, the report in the May 28 edition of the weekly
newspaper said.
Intel's new lower-power chips will grab a bigger share in
smartphones in India, China, France, the U.K. and the United
States over the next several months, the report said.
"Intel will be a formidable competitor in the smartphone and
tablet markets shortly," Todd Lowenstein, a portfolio manager
for HighMark Capital Management, is quoted as saying in the
Barron's article, adding that has not yet been factored into the
share price.
He has a 24-month price target of $38 to $40 on Intel
shares. They closed at $25.74 on Nasdaq on Friday.