LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - US technology company Intel Corporation was planning to issue a multi-currency bond for up to USD10bn this week, before torrid European market conditions soured the prospects for a sale.

"It looks as if the deal is postponed for now," an investor who attended the roadshow said. "The company doesn't need to rush it to the market and is not willing to pay up given the market volatility. It will likely be back later this summer after it announces earnings and the market settles."

The company was targeting eight- and 15-year euro tranches, a 20-year sterling piece and various US dollar maturities, according to the investor. He expected the euro and sterling portions to total USD4bn with the remainder in US dollars.

Intel hired Barclays and JP Morgan to hold a European roadshow from Wednesday June 3 to Friday June 5 ahead of a potential benchmark euro- and/or sterling-denominated deal.

The European corporate market has crumbled under the pressure of continued rates volatility over recent weeks, forcing potential issuers either to swallow the chunky premiums required or delay and run the risk of hitting the summer lull.

A mere EUR500m was raised this week, making it the slowest week for European corporate bond issuance since July last year.

A source close to the deal said Intel is now waiting until after its earnings announcement on July 15 to sell the deal.

Intel revealed at the beginning of the month that it would purchase programmable chip-maker Altera Corp for USD17bn.

"They wanted to do about half of their planned total debt funding for the Altera acquisition, and the additional USD7.5bn to USD8.5bn funding needed will come from cash on Intel's balance sheet," the investor said.

Intel is rated A1/A+/A+ (all stable). (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)