By Noel Randewich and Liana B. Baker
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Nov 19 Intel Corp's
Chief Executive Officer Paul Otellini will retire
sooner than expected and the top chipmaker said it may name an
outsider for the position for the first time to steer a
difficult transition toward mobile computing.
Intel, which has selected chief executives from within its
own ranks throughout its 45-year history, said it would consider
both internal and external candidates in a transition expected
to last six months.
Otellini will retire in May at the age of 62, earlier than
the company's mandatory retirement age for CEOs of 65. Intel's
fifth chief executive, Otellini has worked at the company for
nearly 40 years and became CEO in 2005.
Intel's board was surprised last week when Otellini
announced he planned to retire and it tried to get Otellini to
stay, Intel spokesman Chuck Mulloy said.
Some Wall Street analysts said it might make sense for Intel
to consider hiring an outsider to shake up its strategy as the
computing world goes through its most significant shift since
the advent of the Internet.
But internal candidates will have a leg up over potential
outside contenders because of Intel's size, complexity and
engineer-driven culture, Mulloy said.
"For any company of the size and complexity of Intel, an
internal candidate would have a natural advantage," he said.
However, Mulloy added: "Good corporate governance dictates today
you should look inside and out."
Intel, whose processors are dominant in personal computers,
has been slow to expand into the fast-growing mobile industry,
where Apple Inc's iPads and iPhones and other popular
mobile devices use competing technology from Britain's ARM
Holdings Plc.
"We all know that everyone is using smartphones and tablets
now. It's the era of Intel versus ARM, so it may be good to come
in with some fresh blood and a new perspective," Evercore
analyst Patrick Wang said.
Intel said it was promoting three executives to become
executive vice presidents: Renee James, who is in charge of
Intel software; Brian Krzanich, who is chief operating officer
and oversees manufacturing; and Stacy Smith, chief financial
officer and director of corporate strategy.
Smith, well-known by Wall Street, and Krzanich have in the
past been viewed as potential CEOs.
"There is a comfort level with Stacy (Smith)," said Williams
Financial analyst Cody Acree.
Krzanich, a three-decade Intel veteran, made a name for
himself improving the efficiency of the chipmaker's cutting-edge
factories. He was promoted to chief operating officer last
March, effectively throwing him in the running for the post of
CEO.
Analysts said James' focus on software instead of hardware
made her less likely to be promoted to CEO.
Bryant pointed to Krzanich, Smith and James, as well as
Intel Capital head Arvind Sodhani and Dadi Perlmutter, head of
Intel's push into mobile, as important executives for Intel's
future, according to Barron's.
END OF AN ERA
Since it was founded in 1968, Intel has promoted CEOs from
within. But the increasing belief that the "PC era," which Intel
helped create, may be drawing to a close could explain Intel's
willingness to look for outside candidates, analysts said.
"Previous CEO transitions have all involved carefully
groomed internal candidates. But if Intel's board is now looking
externally -- to bring in new skills -- that would explain the
lack of a named successor and length of time in transition,"
said Longbow Research analyst JoAnne Feeney.
Intel's board may have trouble finding an outsider with the
strategic vision to lead it into the mobile market as well as
the chops to run the cutting-edge factories that give the
chipmaker a technological lead over its competitors.
Since most other chipmakers have closed down their
fabrication plants over the past two decades and outsourced
production overseas, few executives have experience planning and
running plants that now cost upwards of $10 billion each to
build.
Armed with a bachelor's degree in economics and an MBA from
the University of California, Otellini began at Intel in 1974,
when most of the company's sales came from memory chips and
before it turned to PC processors. He managed several business
units before being appointed chief operating officer in 2002.
TROUBLED WATERS
With economic growth slowing in China and struggling in
Europe and the United States, global PC shipments are expected
to decline slightly this year, the first annual drop since 2001.
The top chipmaker is currently running its factories at less
than 50 percent of capacity, redirecting unused space and
equipment to be used for more cutting-edge production lines
still being built.
The Santa Clara, California-based company has long been king
of the PC chip market, particularly through its historic
"Wintel" alliance with Microsoft Corp, which led to
breathtakingly high profit margins and an 80 percent market
share.
But it has struggled to adapt its powerful PC processors for
batttery-powered smartphones and tablets. Its market share for
smartphones is less than 1 percent, trailing Qualcomm Inc
, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, ARM Holdings
Plc and others.
That leads some investors, already concerned about a
lackluster global economy, to ask if Intel's supremacy has come
to an end and whether the company's potential for profit and
revenue growth may be limited.
Intel's shares closed up 0.3 percent at $20.25 in Nasdaq
trading on Monday. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices,
Intel's smaller rival in PC processors, rose 3.22 percent to
$1.92.