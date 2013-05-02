* Krzanich has been with Intel since 1982
By Noel Randewich and Sinead Carew
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, May 2 Intel Corp
chose veteran insider Brian Krzanich as chief
executive, disappointing some investors who hoped an outsider
would push for aggressive changes to help the world's largest
chipmaker catch up in the mobile revolution.
The company also announced on Thursday that software honcho
Renée James, 48, had been elevated to the post of president. Her
appointment signaled to some that Intel, while likely intending
to stick with its formula of intense investment to keep it ahead
in the microchip technology game, is willing to explore new
growth areas.
The company said last November that it might go external for
its next CEO, raising hopes that it might find someone to shake
it out of recent doldrums.
Seen as a frontrunner for the job since November, Krzanich
inherits a company with margins of almost 60 percent that has
all but extinguished rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc in
the past few years, and is now the dominant maker of
microprocessors for computers and servers.
But the company is in danger of finding itself sidelined as
mobile devices such as tablets and ever more powerful
smartphones accelerate a contraction of the personal computer
market. The majority of gadgets today run processors based on
rival ARM Holdings Plc's power-saving chip architecture.
"An external candidate might have been a better choice -
with no negative reflection on Brian - simply because of the
juncture Intel is at with what's happening in the PC market and
the need to take major action outside of PCs," said Cody Acree,
an analyst at Williams Financial Group.
"Brian may very well come in and make those same very
difficult dramatic choices, but it's less likely."
He will take on the top job at the company's annual
shareholder meeting on May 16, replacing Paul Otellini.
A relative unknown outside the tight-knit semiconductor
industry, Krzanich has worked at Intel since 1982, rising to
chief operating officer just over a year ago.
The 52-year-old has earned a reputation for being a decisive
leader who liked to keep a low profile. Intel on Thursday
stressed that he will have a strong partner in James, who in
2011 spearheaded Intel's $7.7 billion acquisition of No. 2
security software firm McAfee Inc.
She ran software product and service sales as well as a team
of engineers focused on improving the performance of Microsoft
Corp's Windows 8 and Google Inc's Android
software when run on the company's microchips.
Her elevation "puts emphasis on the many businesses Intel is
in beyond just chips. This is an important promotion, and it
clearly signals the board wants to make Intel a much broader
company," said Jack Gold, who runs research outfit Jack Gold
Associates.
Intel shares closed 0.5 percent higher at $24.11 on the
Nasdaq on Thursday.
CRUCIAL TIME
Intel's board took six months to deliberate on who could
best helm a company with deep roots in Silicon Valley and
computing history. The company today rakes in more than $50
billion in annual sales and runs manufacturing facilities across
the globe.
Over the past few months, media reports have mentioned
several possible external candidates including Sanjay Jha,
former head of Motorola's mobile device division.
Intel Chairman Andy Bryant said Krzanich is capable of
effecting a transformational move. But he also said Krzanich and
James made for an "extremely powerful" partnership, and that the
pair had co-developed a long-term strategic vision for the
company that won the board over.
"They formed a partnership through the last few months that
has blossomed into an extremely powerful pair," he said.
"You'll see a fairly dramatic change over a period of time,"
Bryant told Reuters in an interview. "If you look at Intel's
past, with every CEO we've had that."
Krzanich's appointment comes at a crucial time for the
company, which is gearing up for a transition in manufacturing
processes to larger, 450 millimeter wafers, a gradual migration
that may eventually trim production costs but which requires
spending billions of dollars to upgrade facilities.
And it is scrambling to finalize and launch next-generation
processors - code-named "Haswell" - that it hopes will cut down
on power consumption and close the gap with ARM-based rival
chips, popular among mobile users who prioritize battery life.
A chemical engineer by training who went to school in
Northern California, Krzanich started with Intel in New Mexico
as a process engineer before moving on to a series of factory
management positions. He holds a patent for semiconductor
processing and sits on the board of an industry association.
He told Reuters in a 2012 interview his best work during his
three-decade career included shortening turnaround times in the
chipmaker's factories.
Intel announced in November that it was looking for a new
CEO as Otellini announced plans to retire.
The Santa Clara, California, company came under fire during
Otellini's tenure for missing out on the mobile revolution,
while underestimating the scale of the eventual drop-off in
personal computer demand. The company, which once said emerging
markets could offset a dropoff in developed-world demand,
orchestrated a push on pricey "Ultrabook" laptops that has so
far failed to excite consumers.
Last month, Intel warned that current-quarter revenue would
fall as much as 8 percent, given the drop in PC sales. The
company affirmed its full-year revenue growth target, but
analysts think that forecast will be hard to hit.
"Some investors preferred an external option on the belief
that new blood was needed," said Raymond James analyst Hans
Mosesmann.
But "the appointment is an indication that Intel will
continue Paul Otellini's strategy of building bigger, better
fabs to attack the market."